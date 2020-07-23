‘Unrecognisable’ cat reunited with owners after two months

A young cat that went missing for two months has finally been reunited with his owners.

Gerald, who went missing when he was less than a year old, was reunited with owner Rachel Williams, who said he was “unrecognisable” after the time away.

The RSPCA was notified after the stray cat had been spotted two miles from his home in Penlan, Swansea.

Thanks to his microchip, Gerald was able to make the short journey across the city with RSPCA inspector Neill Manley back home to Rachel and daughter Maci-Rae.

Ms Williams added: “It was such a horrible couple of months. Gerald wasn’t a wanderer, and it was completely out of the blue when he disappeared. I honestly thought we would never see him again.

“Microchipping is so beneficial. We did this through a charity scheme, and it was very affordable – and means we have been reunited with Gerald.

“Gerald has grown a huge amount since he went missing. He was only eight months old when he left and has grown fast.

“To be honest, he’s unrecognisable — so the microchip was so, so important in identifying him. He looked so different.

“We were so excited to get the call from inspector Manley. Gerald has now settled right back in at home, and his story really is a reminder to all cat owners to get their pets chipped.”

The cat was reunited with his owners thanks to his microchip (RSPCA)

The RSPCA supports compulsory microchipping of all owned cats.

Mr Manley said: “It’s always amazing to secure a happy ending – and it was great to reunite Gerald with Rachel and Maci-Rae after two long months. It really does highlight the immense power of microchipping pets.

“But microchipping is only effective if you keep your details up to date — so it’s so important owners do that if they move house, change phone number or other such circumstances.

“Microchipping is cost-effective — and there are loads of great schemes too, including RSPCA Cymru and Cat Protection’s joint-programme, where eligible owners can get their pet cat neutered and chipped for just a fiver.”