Hospitality Action launches ‘invisible chips’ campaign to help restaurant staff

The public is being urged to buy a portion of ‘invisible chips’ to help support those working in the hospitality sector.

The campaign, launched by Hospitality Action, is backed by First Dates star Fred Sirieix and chefs Heston Blumenthal and Tom Kerridge.

It encourages the public to buy a portion of chips that are “0% fat, 100% charity”. The ‘chips’ are available online and in some restaurants.

Restaurants and pubs have gradually started reopening after they were forced to shut their doors at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the hospitality industry is expected to be one of the hardest hit with unemployment.

Today we launch @InvisibleChips with @fredsirieix1 . 0% fat, 100% charity they’re a simple way for you to help the people in #Hospitality whose livelihoods are disappearing. Buy a portion or become a stockist at https://t.co/FtZuF2e27z https://t.co/YjtkBzPU4h — Hospitality Action (@HospAction) July 13, 2020

Hospitality Action said: “Everyone loves chips – admit it, you love chips. Our Invisible Chips are 0% fat and 100% charity; they’re simple to prepare; they don’t take up freezer space… and they’ll never go past their sell-by date.”

The charity has been helping families since the beginning of the health crisis.

Original invisible chips start from £3, with dirty invisible chips costing £5. A sharing portion can be bought for £10, alongside assorted invisible condiments.

BrewDog has become the first restaurant to offer the chips across all 52 of its sites. Steak restaurants Hawksmoor and Gaucho will also be adding them to the menu in the coming weeks.

Mark Lewis, chief executive of Hospitality Action said: “Back in March when we launched our Covid-19 Emergency Appeal we knew the hospitality industry was in for a rough ride.

“Whilst the funds we’ve raised have enabled us to help thousands of people up and down the country, there is still a huge amount of help needed. To anyone who has missed eating out these past few months, I urge you to order a portion of Invisible Chips to help those people we’ve perhaps taken for granted up until now.

“The hospitality industry is built on resilience and creativity and I’m confident we will recover, however, the people within it need a helping hand in the interim.”