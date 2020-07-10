Passenger to donate proceeds from new album to food bank charity

Passenger has donated the proceeds from his new album to support a food bank charity.

The singer’s new album Patchwork, which was released on Friday, will raise funds for the Trussell Trust.

Passenger, real name Michael Rosenberg, said he worked on the album during the lockdown.

My new album “patchwork” is out today?https://t.co/sxdBjwsVlS Every penny made will be donated to @TrussellTrust who do incredible and increasingly necessary work in getting food to people who need it You can read my full message here – https://t.co/sEXuUMvCuD Mike xx pic.twitter.com/33HMnAqMAZ — Passenger (@passengermusic) July 10, 2020

He added: “It was such a strange and challenging time for me as I’m sure it was for everybody.

“I was living alone and as a result found myself in a very honest and vulnerable spot which is always a good place to be for writing songs.

“I had no plan to record them as a stand-alone album but as the weeks went on and the songs kept coming it felt like a really nice thing to be able to do.”

The funds will support food bank charity Trussell Trust (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said they are “grateful” for his support.

“Food banks have seen a huge surge in need as the impact of coronavirus hits people’s incomes – more and more people are struggling to cover the cost of essentials,” she said.

“This donation from Passenger will help us continue supporting food banks to get emergency help to people safely, while we work towards a future where everyone has enough essentials.”