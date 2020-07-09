Stormzy helps decorate boy’s bedroom as reward for good behaviour at school

Stormzy has helped to decorate a schoolboy’s bedroom as a reward for the youngster’s good behaviour in class.

The rapper worked with decorating company The Good Guys on the project in Croydon, south London, close to where Stormzy grew up.

Once a month, the firm decorates the room of a deserving young person, according to BBC London, which filmed the star’s visit.

The pupil was unaware that Stormzy had picked up a brush to help the decorators.

Cycle Carth, founder of The Good Guys, told BBC London: “Today’s give-back is for a student at one of the schools that we paint.

“He was selected because of his positive behaviour that he has demonstrated since starting at the school.”

(Lauren Hurley/PA)

Stormzy is involved in a number of charitable projects and last month he and his company pledged £10 million over 10 years to organisations engaged in the fight for racial equality and social justice.

In 2018, the former Glastonbury headliner also started a scholarship fund for two black students to go to Cambridge University each year.