Postman dresses up as ostrich and pirate to entertain children during lockdown

A postman from Putney has been bringing smiles to his daily rounds by wearing a different fancy dress costume each day.

Richard Sullivan, 57, has worked in the area for more than 17 years and alternates between different costumes — including an ostrich, a pirate and a dinosaur.

He told the PA news agency: “Since the lockdown started, I have been dressing up in different costumes every day. I started doing it because kids couldn’t come out to play, or anything. So when I went up to deliver it gave them something different to talk about.

He said he wanted to continue working during lockdown (PA)

“Even now they keep coming out to see what I’m wearing.

“It’s nice to put a smile on people’s places and cheer them up.”

A lot of the children on his usual route now keep an eye out for when he is passing.

He said he has carried on working through the lockdown because it was the “right thing to do”.

He said: “We have been delivering important stuff for people who have been at home and couldn’t get out because there were no shops open.”