Cubs of rarest big cat species born at San Diego Zoo

San Diego Zoo has announced the birth of two Amur leopard cubs, the rarest of the big cat species.

The pair, whose sex will be revealed this week, have started venturing outside after spending their first few weeks in their indoor habitat.

The cubs were born on April 26 to mother Satka, who has already had to put a stop to one of them trying to climb 4ft up a tree.

“The cubs are climbing up on the rocks, they are getting into the trees, sometimes listening to mum and sometimes not,” said Kelly Murphy, senior wildlife care specialist at San Diego Zoo.

“Their personalities are still developing, and I’m looking forward to see what they become.”

It is believed there are fewer than 100 Amur leopards left in their range in Russia and China.