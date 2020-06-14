Whipsnade Zoo praises ‘amazing’ support as it prepares to open to public again

Whipsnade Zoo has thanked the public for its “amazing” support under lockdown as the centre prepares to welcome visitors back.

To celebrate its re-opening, the Bedfordshire zoo posed with its sea lions, who have been entertaining the public on Facebook Live after the branch was closed on March 21 to due coronavirus restrictions.

Keeper Alex Pinnell said: “The sea lions have played a huge part in keeping our members and supporters close to us while we’ve been closed, and we’re all so excited to finally see them all in person.

“The support has been amazing and there was a huge demand for tickets when they first went on sale.”

Zoos and safari parks across the UK are getting ready to welcome visitors back, after they were given the green light to open their doors from Monday in the latest lockdown easing.

Indoor exhibitions, such as reptile houses, will still be closed, cafes will be takeaway only, and social distancing and hygiene measures will be in place for the reduced number of visitors allowed.

Ms Pinnell said: “It’s been a worrying time for us all but we’ve all come together and worked so hard to adapt the zoo experience.

“(We’re) making sure everything is safe for our visitors so they can enjoy a wonderful day out with our animals.”