Alpacas ready to join conference calls to raise money for charity

People working from home can now pay to have an alpaca join their team meeting, raising money for end-of-life charity Marie Curie.

With lockdown in its 11th week, many people are still working from home and having to take part in virtual team meetings.

Businesses can now help raise urgently needed funds for Marie Curie by inviting Bob Crosbie from Bobcat Alpacas in Edinburgh to host a 20-minute “meet and greet” with his herd, in return for a suggested donation of £100.

The money raised will provide care and support to people at the end of their lives, and their families (Marie Curie/PA)

The charity has been hit by a fundraising crisis because of the pandemic.

Mr Crosbie said: “We’ve supported Marie Curie for many years, ever since we set up Bobcat Alpacas in 2015 just 10 minutes down the road from the Marie Curie Hospice in Edinburgh.

“We often visit the hospice with the alpacas, who prove popular. I’ve met many of their incredible staff and hundreds of patients and families, all so grateful for the care and support Marie Curie provide, so when we heard they were facing a funding crisis, we wanted to find a way to help.

“I’ll be giving tours of the farm, including a visit to our mischievous young alpacas who will no doubt provide some entertainment – they knocked me over on the trial run.

“I’ll answer as many questions as I can, the two most common questions we get asked are ‘what’s the difference between an alpaca and a llama?’ and ‘what do you call a baby alpaca?’.”

Bob Crosbie will host 20-minute ‘meet and greets’ with the alpacas, in return for a donation (Marie Curie/PA)

Money raised by Mr Crosbie will help Marie Curie provide expert care and support to people at the end of their lives, and their families.

Fiona Bushby, Marie Curie community fundraiser, said: “We can’t thank Bob enough for the support he has given us over the years, and now in our time of need, he is stepping up again.

“I hope lots of businesses get behind this fun idea – what a great way to liven up your next team meeting.”

To book an alpaca “meet and greet”, contact fiona.bushby@mariecurie.org.uk.