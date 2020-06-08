Community groups to share almost £150,000 for World Oceans Day

Dozens of community groups along Scotland’s shorelines and waterways are to share almost £150,000 in funding.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) has announced 24 projects have secured awards to mark World Oceans Day on Monday, with 2020 also Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

Among the groups successful in receiving funding are Belhelvie Community Trust in Aberdeenshire, which will focus on the beach, Lewis and Harris Youth Club Association for the North Harris Snorkel Trail Challenge, and The Reflection Project in Inverclyde.

Other initiatives being supported include revamped shelters for nature reserves in Glasgow, a celebration of Eigg’s landscape and wildlife and a new song on the history and biodiversity of the Water of Leith.

SNH chief executive Francesca Osowska said: “We had an amazing response to this fund and the breadth and variety of our 24 successful projects really goes to show just how much there is to celebrate about our coastlines and waterways, their landscapes, biodiversity and wildlife.

“The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has inevitably impacted on the ability of some projects to get underway this summer, but we look forward to supporting them to deliver their activities into 2021.

“Meanwhile, it’s fantastic that some projects have found a way to use technology to get started and plunge right in.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing all of these projects progress and am sure that through their creativity and enthusiasm they will secure a real and lasting legacy for the year, connecting more people with our coasts and waters in communities up and down the country.”