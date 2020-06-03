Alpaca at London Zoo keeps cool with new haircut

An alpaca at London Zoo has been given a new hairstyle after keepers clipped his fur to keep him cool.

Trigger the alpaca received the haircut as London Zoo enters its eleventh week of being closed to visitors due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Posting photos of the sleek-looking alpaca, the zoo said: “ZSL London Zoo keepers have given Trigger the alpaca a lockdown haircut to keep him cool during the country-wide heatwave.”

Trigger receiving his haircut (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Trigger’s lockdown haircut came as the Met Office reported that May was the sunniest month the UK has seen since records began.

Dr Mark McCarthy, the head of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre, said: “The sunshine figures for spring would even be extremely unusual for summer and only three summers would beat spring 2020 for sunshine hours.”

In accordance with Government guidelines, London Zoo is on the list of businesses and tourist attractions not permitted to reopen until at least July 4.