Teenage carer uses own money to make PPE

A 13-year-old young carer has made hundreds of face shields with a 3D printer he bought using holiday money.

Scarborough teenager William Stainton, who helps to look after his father, has made 670 face shields and 900 ear savers which protect people’s ears if they are wearing a mask.

He has made them for nursing homes across Scarborough and Bridlington as well as for local chemists.

William came up with the idea himself after his father Kevin, 57, suggested they find something to do to keep themselves occupied during the lockdown.

His father has coronary heart disease and stage four chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and has been shielding since March.

At the start of lockdown, William researched how other countries were dealing with the crisis.

His father said: “He went up to his room and began researching on his computer and came down an hour later.

“He’d been reading about a company in Italy who’s been making valves for ventilators, he said he thought a similar thing might be useful for the UK and asked if we could get a 3D printer.

Advertising

“We had some holiday money put aside, so William suggested we used that to get one.

“I did a bit of research and managed to find one.”

The UK did not lack the ventilator parts but after hearing of the PPE shortages, he decided to make face shields.

Mr Stainton said: “He was one of the first people in our area to start making them.

Advertising

“I’m so proud of him and everything he does.

“I think he’s worried about me getting Covid-19, so he thinks if he can help to protect other people from the virus he can help me.

“He helps me every day with everything I need as well.

“Cooking, washing, he helps me to get about.

“He just brightens my day up and always does his best to cheer me up.”

Janet Sanderson, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for Children’s Services, said: “It’s impressive to see how our young people have used innovative means to address the challenges within our communities.

“This young man has generously put his own money towards something to help the wider community.

“Paired with his role as a young carer, it’s clear he’s a credit to the community.”

William is being supported by the Young Carer Service at Scarborough and Ryedale Carers Resource.