Community police officer takes boy struggling with lockdown out on patrol

A community police officer stepped in to help a 12-year-old boy struggling with lockdown restrictions, by inviting him to join him on patrol.

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO ) Mo Kanneh, based at Brixton police station, went the extra mile to help the young boy, who has ADHD, after he received an email from a local councillor asking if he could go and speak to the child.

The unnamed youngster, who lives in a foster home, had become increasingly frustrated with having to stay at home.

The officer, who has been with the Metropolitan Police for 16 years, said: “I had a real heart-to-heart with the child and gave him advice on how he could be a good boy for his family. I then made a promise to him that if he was good, I would take him out with me on a cycle patrol in Brockwell Park.

“His eyes lit up at the prospect of being able to go out on patrol with me, and so I hoped that this might result in a change in his behaviour.”

When he called the family five days later, he discovered the boy had been well-behaved since his visit and was looking forward to joining the officer out on patrol.

PCSO Kanneh said: “Always one for keeping my promises, I went and picked up the child. We had a really enjoyable hour together where we talked and patrolled Brockwell Park and Ruskin Park, while keeping two metres apart.

“We even spoke to a few members of public advising them that the park was to be used for exercise only, and not for sitting down or sunbathing. The child seemed extremely happy and made a great patrol partner.

“Who knows, maybe he will consider a career in policing in the future.”