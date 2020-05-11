Camera donated by member of public captures secret life of lynx

A camera donated by a member of the public has caught footage of a lynx at Wild Place Project in South Gloucestershire.

A three-year-old male called Zone was seen sniffing around the addition to his habitat in Bear Wood, a woodland exhibit opened in July 2019.

The footage was filmed on a camera donated by Bridget Woodward, who did so in memory of her mother who enjoyed the 136-acre attraction before she died.

The wildlife camera was purchased via Wild Place’s Amazon wish list, which allows members of the public to donate useful items.

The camera will allow keepers to see what the animals – including another Eurasian lynx – get up to in Bear Wood.

The cats roam in Bear Wood at Wild Place Project (Wild Place Project)

Wild Place animal manager Will Walker said: “Our Amazon wish list is a really easy way to donate to Wild Place.

“It includes a selection of fun and exciting enrichment items that our animals will enjoy, from balls, toys and enrichment feeders, to rope climbers, herbs and even scent spray for the cheetahs.

“Items such as this new camera trap are hugely beneficial and also mean we can share lovely images such as this with the public.”