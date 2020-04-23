Thousands of pieces of PPE donated to organisations helping vulnerable people

Charities and community groups working with vulnerable children are among those helped by a donation of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) from City of Glasgow College.

It has handed over more than 800 pairs of safety goggles, 15,000 pairs of protective gloves, 200 overalls and 3,500 protective aprons, among other items.

The PPE is usually used by students in construction, engineering, hair and beauty and healthcare courses, as well as by the cleaning staff.

It has been donated to Alzheimer’s Scotland, East Park, Sense Scotland Adult Services, Simon Community Scotland, Threshold Glasgow (Crossreach), Hope for Glasgow, Action for Children, Street Connect, Quarriers and Ayrshire Hospice.

Catriona Campbell, head of education at the charity East Park in Maryhill, Glasgow, which provides schooling and supported accommodation to children and young people with additional support needs, welcomed the donation.

She said: “Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone at City of Glasgow College for their support at this extremely challenging time.

“We support children and young people with significant learning disabilities, autism and some young people who have health needs that leave them extremely vulnerable, particularly under the current circumstances.

“East Park’s residential service runs all year round and our young people need constant, close care and attention.

“The PPE so generously provided by City of Glasgow College has helped ensure our incredible staff are properly protected as they continue their work and also provides reassurance to the families who have entrusted their children to us.”

Les Paterson, head of estates at City of Glasgow College, said: “With our buildings currently closed, it makes sense that the protective equipment we have in stock is given to those that need it and will use it.

“We also emptied our store of tinned and dried goods, which we delivered to Glasgow-based charity, Refuweegee, ahead of the recent Easter break.”

Paul Little, the college’s principal and chief executive, said: “As Scotland’s largest college it is right that we contribute to the national and civic resilience effort during this public health crisis.

“A number of our staff and students have volunteered for NHS and care worker support roles, while others are utilising college equipment to produce protective equipment.

“Our two halls of residence also remain operational, supporting the welfare of both vulnerable care-experienced students, international students, and those from elsewhere in the UK who are unable to travel home during this lockdown.”