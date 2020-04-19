Advertising
In Pictures: Pebble towers built on beach during daily lockdown exercise
The pebble sculptures have appeared on Whitley Bay beach on the North East coast.
Pebble sculptures have popped up on Whitley Bay beach after members of the public built them during their daily lockdown exercise.
The towers have transformed the landscape on the patch of coastline in the North East, with hundreds now dominating the scene.
The structures have yet to fall foul of the waves from high tides, while members of the public have been spotted sitting among them at sunrise.
