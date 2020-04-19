In Pictures: Pebble towers built on beach during daily lockdown exercise

Pebble sculptures have popped up on Whitley Bay beach after members of the public built them during their daily lockdown exercise.

The towers have transformed the landscape on the patch of coastline in the North East, with hundreds now dominating the scene.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The structures have yet to fall foul of the waves from high tides, while members of the public have been spotted sitting among them at sunrise.