In Pictures: Pebble towers built on beach during daily lockdown exercise

Viral news | Published:

The pebble sculptures have appeared on Whitley Bay beach on the North East coast.

Coronavirus – Sun Apr 19, 2020

Pebble sculptures have popped up on Whitley Bay beach after members of the public built them during their daily lockdown exercise.

The towers have transformed the landscape on the patch of coastline in the North East, with hundreds now dominating the scene.

Pebble sculptures in Whitley Bay beach on the North East coast, while people are taking their daily lockdown exercise they have kept adding pebble sculptures transforming the beach as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pebble sculptures in Whitley Bay beach on the North East coast, while people are taking their daily lockdown exercise they have kept adding pebble sculptures transforming the beach as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pebble sculptures in Whitley Bay beach on the North East coast, while people are taking their daily lockdown exercise they have kept adding pebble sculptures transforming the beach as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pebble sculptures in Whitley Bay beach on the North East coast, while people are taking their daily lockdown exercise they have kept adding pebble sculptures transforming the beach as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The structures have yet to fall foul of the waves from high tides, while members of the public have been spotted sitting among them at sunrise.

