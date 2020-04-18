Council paints its thanks to NHS workers on roads outside hospitals

A council in Cheshire has added appreciative road markings near local hospitals to “applaud the efforts of each and every healthcare professional”.

The Cheshire East Council Highways team worked with their partners to paint the symbols of thanks outside hospitals at Leighton and Macclesfield on Thursday, ahead of the weekly clap for carers.

The markings read “THANK YOU NHS” along with a multi-coloured heart with the NHS logo in the centre.

“We hope it helps to brighten their day as they go to & from work,” a message from the CEC Highways Twitter account read.

The Cheshire East Council said that the work was installed in the teams’ own time, and was carried out at no cost to the council.

“The opportunity to do this, to applaud the efforts of each and every healthcare professional, was one that the team didn’t want to miss and was made possible during the quieter period on the roads due to the current lockdown,” said a spokesperson.

“It is hoped that the artwork will brighten the days of all those staff, symbolise everyone’s gratitude and remind them that we are #AllInThisTogether”.