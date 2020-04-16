Watch: Animal shelter empties its cages after record number of adoptions

An animal shelter has managed to empty one of its kennels for the first time after a record number of dogs have been adopted during the pandemic.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control posted a video of staff applauding in the empty cages after all 48 were cleared out of adoptable dogs.

The shelter told the PA news agency: “People are now home, have more time and looking for companionship. We’ve had several adopters state that they’ve been thinking about getting a pet, and they figure there is no better time than now.

Empty Kennel An incredible and joyful thing happened today….For the first time in the history of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, we have completely emptied one of our three dog kennels!This amazing milestone was made possible by the help and support of our entire community! Thank you to the shelter staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to care for, find homes for, and advocate for the pets who come through these doors; thank you to our incredible foster parents who open their heart and homes to thousands of pets each year; thank you to everyone who has opted to adopt a shelter pet – whether it be here or from any of the other amazing organizations out there; thank you to our placement partner organizations far and wide – without them, this would not be possible.Let's keep the momentum going and good vibes flowing! We still have dogs available for adoption or foster in our main kennel, along with a few adoptable cats, two adoptable horses, and Charlotte the adoptable pig. If you are interested in fostering or adopting, please visit our website to view our available pets and submit an application online: www.pbcgov.com/snap.Pictured in this video: Shelter staff celebrating in Kennel Two, the shelter's stray housing kennel and adoption overflow kennel. There are 48 double-sided in runs in each of the three kennel buildings at the shelter.#C2Z #shelterdogs #adopt #foster #PBCACC #RescueProud #GetYourRescueOn Posted by Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

“We released a cat to a new foster home this morning and the foster parent stated that she is single and lives alone and really wanted some companionship during quarantine; she’s hoping to adopt the cat after if it ends up being a good match.

“The kennel featured is typically almost full or full most of the time. When full it can have 48+ dogs in it as we often double up the cages to help create more space and also give the dogs a buddy while they are here with us.”

The shelter still has 36 dogs, one cat, two horses and a number of chickens it is hoping to find homes for.

Since the beginning of March, more than 157 dogs, 93 cats and 13 rabbits have been adopted from the shelter.

Compared to last year, the number of animals being brought in is down by almost 300, meaning fewer animals are now living at the shelter.