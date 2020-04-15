Weatherman drums along the BBC News theme music

A weatherman has recorded himself playing along to the BBC News theme music on drums moments after he broadcast a weather report from home.

BBC North West’s Owain Wyn Evans shared footage of himself dashing to his drum kit after finishing his segment so he could play along to the closing music.

He tweeted: “When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they’d expect me to do the music too.”

When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they’d expect me to do the music too @BBCNews @BBCNWT #BBCNewsTheme ? #workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/DVXjDw0l8F — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) April 15, 2020

In the video, he tells viewers: “That’s the forecast, stay safe and I’ll see you soon.”

In the next shot he is then playing vigorously along to the famous theme.

Wyn Evans’ drumming was met with amusement and praise by viewers and fellow presenters.

Channel 4 weather host Liam Dutton responded: “This is ace!”

And one social media user commented: “They need to replace the usual music with your performance permanently.

“That was fantastic!”

The clip has been viewed more than 500,000 times on Twitter.