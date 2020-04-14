Coronavirus patient clapped by NHS staff as he leaves intensive care unit

A video of a coronavirus patient leaving a hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) has been viewed more than 70,000 times online.

The clip, posted by the critical care team at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, shows Pete Mitchell being clapped by NHS staff – covered in personal protective equipment – as he is moved to the high dependency unit (HDU).

The hospital team are shown in high spirits, laughing as the automatic doors close on Mr Mitchell before he can leave the ward.

Once the doors reopen the 65-year-old can be seen clapping back and as he is wheeled out of the ward he looks to the camera and puts both thumbs up.

10 days within ICU and we are delighted to be able to move our amazing patient to HDU. #Happydays #teamwork @NHS_Lothian pic.twitter.com/3lFdSIJ4Er — Critical Care at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh (@riecriticalcare) April 13, 2020

The tweet said Mr Mitchell was in the ICU for 10 days with staff “delighted to be able to move our amazing patient”.

Tracey Gillies, NHS Lothian medical director, said: “We are happy that Mr Mitchell has recovered well and has been able to move from our intensive care unit to a non-ICU ward.

“Our staff continue to work very hard to provide excellent care and support to all our patients.”

His wife Eileen was among family members tweeting thanks to those who had cared for him in a reply to the video.

This is my husband Pete I can't thank you all enough for your care and attention. You're all miracle workers and my heroes xxx — Eileen Mitchell (@EileenM29631449) April 13, 2020

She said: “I can’t thank you all enough for your care and attention. You’re all miracle workers and my heroes.”

Mrs Mitchell from South Queensferry, Edinburgh, said her husband had come on “leaps and bounds” and was supposed to leave ICU at the weekend before his oxygen levels dropped.

The 62-year-old told the Edinburgh Evening News: “It started the day before the lockdown began.

“It just started with a small cough but it progressed to the sweats but he got really unwell on around the seventh day.

“(The NHS staff) were really amazing, they were so quick. I couldn’t say goodbye properly to him as I had to distance myself and then all of a sudden he was away, I wasn’t sure when he was coming back or if he was coming back.”

She added: “It’s our silver wedding anniversary on May 6 so I hope he is back in time for that.”

George Heriot’s School, where Mr Mitchell works, said on Twitter: “We are delighted to see one of our WAC Staff on the road to recovery.

“Sending all our love to you and your family.”