Terracotta Army recreated with jelly babies to lift isolating father’s spirits

A woman looking to raise the spirits of her self-isolating father during lockdown has recreated the Terracotta Army with jelly babies.

Emily Holland, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, decided to recreate the ancient Chinese sculptures after she was sent 3kg of the confectionery by her sister over Easter.

After hurting her hands and knees from a fall while jogging over the Easter weekend, Ms Holland said she was left at home with nothing to do so decided to craft the artwork – a version of the famous sculptures of Qin Shi Huang, the first Emperor of China.

Ms Holland was sent 3kg of jelly babies over Easter (@metabettor/Twitter/PA)

“I never went to see the Terracotta Army in Liverpool because I thought £15 was a bit steep so here was my chance to create my own,” she told the PA news agency.

Ms Holland stood the faux-soldiers in rows, adding bricks from her garden for effect.

“My dad is self-isolating due to his age and underlying health conditions, he’s struggling with the loneliness so I sent him 1200g of Fruit and Nut via Amazon to cheer him up,” the 36-year-old added.

“He wanted to buy me an Easter Egg but there were none to be had online so my sister sent me the jelly babies on his behalf as a surprise.”

Ms Holland admitted her dad was ‘bemused’ by the creation (@metabettor/Twitter/PA)

“My dad’s reaction … bemused is the closest I can think of,” Ms Holland said.

She added she felt “light-hearted news” is important during the coronavirus crisis.