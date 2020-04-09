Artist creates applique to applaud NHS staff

An artist has applauded the NHS by creating an applique covered with the names of key workers.

Aimee Durnell, 49, has hung the tribute outside her home in Lymington, Hampshire, after asking locals to give her names of NHS key workers they know.

She and daughter Maia, 13, then sew names on to pieces of heart-shaped material and fix them on to the applique.

Aimee Durnell made a notice asking for names (Brian Farmer/PA)

“I found a bag of fabric remnants in the attic that I bought at a car boot sale years ago for £1 and a green sheet and sewed the ‘Thank You’ on with my grandmother’s old Singer sewing machine,” said Mrs Durnell.

“The machine is from about 1920 – the instruction booklet includes a picture of a woman in curlers stitching a ruffle – and wasn’t up to doing fancy lettering.

“So I had fun showing my daughter how to embroider and we started hand-sewing names of those people I know locally who are doing so much for others.”

She added: “I left a note asking people to give to me names they’d like to add. I put it up on Wednesday and have already had about 15 names.”