Cold kitten stuck on roof rescued and warmed up by firefighters

The six-week-old kitten quickly recovered after she was given milk, cat food, and was warmed in towels.

The six-week-old kitten being nursed back to health

A kitten stuck on a roof in the cold has been saved by firefighters in America.

The six-week-old kitten in Georgia was nursed back to health after her rescue, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said in a post on Facebook.

Truck 19 A Shift valiantly rescued this 6 week old kitten from a cold roof top this morning. They’ve been nursing it…

Posted by Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

The female kitten quickly recovered after she was given milk, cat food, and was warmed in towels, a fire official told the Marietta Daily Journal.

“A future fantasy life on the farm is in order for this adorable kitty,” the post added.

The department decided to name the kitten Shingles after asking followers on social media to help name the feline, a fire official said.

