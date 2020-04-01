Boss spends online meeting as a potato after triggering camera filter

With companies across the world getting to grips with working from home, one boss accidentally spent a virtual meeting as a potato.

Political director Lizet Ocampo was leading an online meeting with her team at People for the American Way, in Washington DC when she accidentally triggered one of the camera’s filters.

However, when she was unable to figure out how to turn it off she had to spend the rest of the meeting as a potato.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rachele with an e but pronounced Rachel (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

Colleague Rachele Clegg told the PA news agency: “We started our weekly Monday meeting and decided we all needed some human interaction and one by one, turned on our cameras.”

However, Ms Ocampo turned on her camera, she was a potato and was unable to change the settings.

Ms Clegg said: “We laughed for a good 10 minutes straight.”

“She started moving her head around to see what was going on. The whole potato looked like it was just floating below the surface.”