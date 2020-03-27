Sussex farm creates drive-thru shop to help protect customers from Covid-19

A farm in West Sussex has created a drive-thru shop for its products to help protect its customers from contracting coronavirus.

Tulley’s Farm is providing its customers with a list of items which can be paid for with contactless cards from their cars.

All its items are then packed into the car by shop assistants wearing gloves.

The scheme aims to encourage social distancing amid a UK-wide lockdown in the hopes of slowing the spread of Covid-19.

New rules announced by the Prime Minister on Monday allow only four reasons for leaving the house: shopping for basic necessities, taking one form of exercise per day, for medical needs, or travelling to work that cannot be done from home.