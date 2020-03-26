Advertising
Touching messages shared with Rev Richard Coles on his solo 58th birthday
The former Communards star turns 58.
Celebrities and fans have shared birthday messages for the Rev Richard Coles on social media after he posted a note about spending the day alone.
The ex-Communards star, who turns 58, shared a photograph of his breakfast on Twitter, writing alongside it: “It’s my birthday: fifty-eight, widowed, lonely, locked-down, straitened, and fat – but NO ONE can take my kippers”.
Coles, who is also a former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, announced in December that his civil partner, the Rev David Coles, who was also a priest, had died after a long illness.
Chef Nigella Lawson said she was sending him love.
Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss was also among the people wishing him well.
BBC presenter Samira Ahmed wished him “big hugs”.
Scottish comedian Susan Calman, who was a part of Strictly alongside Coles, tweeted: “Happy birthday lovely. Let’s meet up on a train when this is all over xxx”.
Former RAF Tornado navigator and author John Nichol shared a lovely message too.
Radio presenter James O’Brien said he hoped Coles found a bit of comfort and happiness on his birthday.
Among the well wishers was radio presenter Ian McMillan, who said Coles’s choice of breakfast fish were “kippers of love”.
Happy Birthday Richard trended on Twitter as messages were shared for Coles.
