These parents are seeing the funny side of homeschooling

Working from home has begun to be the norm for many of us, and now there’s a new element for parents around the UK and the world – homeschooling.

As schools close to all but key workers’ children, parents have flooded social media with their upbeat reactions to this experience. It’s proving to be a steep learning curve for many.

And while timetables and parts of the syllabus need to be adhered to, parents are learning a new-found respect for teachers as they navigate the ‘school day’.

Parent: ’How difficult can teaching be? I could homeschool my kids, easy’ Two days of homeschooling. Parent: ‘I don’t know how teachers do it? They must have superpowers’ ?‍♂️?‍♂️?#homeschooling #schoolclosures — Shuaib. (@ShuaibKhan26) March 20, 2020

Things soon got competitive between parents…

Day one of homeschooling and my husband is asking when parents’ evening is, so he can complain about teaching standards. Two can play that game – I’ve authorised an OFSTED inspection for his lessons. — Clare Mackintosh (@claremackint0sh) March 23, 2020

Over 800,000 became a PE teacher…

Well, sort of – they enlisted the help of ‘PE teacher’ Joe Wicks and discovered they’re less fit than they thought.

Timetables were drawn up…

Some had to call off activities…

Kids are really enjoying seeing what floats and what sinks in a bowl but the 3yo just suggested trying my phone so we’re not playing that anymore. #homeschooling pic.twitter.com/6ahoNpsSNH — Laura Pearson (@LauraPAuthor) March 23, 2020

Inset days were considered…



One of the mums on our what's app group has already designated today an inset day #HomeSchooling — Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) March 23, 2020



Some used their own school bell…

And there wasn’t even respite at lunch time…

Good luck if you’re #homeschooling today. My 4 year old just asked to see the lunch menu. — Tamsin Winter (@MsWinterTweets) March 23, 2020

And the loo became the ‘staff room’