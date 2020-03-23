Advertising
These parents are seeing the funny side of homeschooling
Parents evening with a twist, anyone?
Working from home has begun to be the norm for many of us, and now there’s a new element for parents around the UK and the world – homeschooling.
As schools close to all but key workers’ children, parents have flooded social media with their upbeat reactions to this experience. It’s proving to be a steep learning curve for many.
And while timetables and parts of the syllabus need to be adhered to, parents are learning a new-found respect for teachers as they navigate the ‘school day’.
Things soon got competitive between parents…
Over 800,000 became a PE teacher…
Well, sort of – they enlisted the help of ‘PE teacher’ Joe Wicks and discovered they’re less fit than they thought.
Timetables were drawn up…
Some had to call off activities…
Inset days were considered…
Some used their own school bell…
And there wasn’t even respite at lunch time…
And the loo became the ‘staff room’
