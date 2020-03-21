Menu

Liam Gallagher recreates Oasis songs with a hand-washing theme

Published:

The singer posted videos of himself washing his hands singing to the tune of Oasis’ greatest hits.

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher has reworked hit Oasis songs to encourage the public to keep up their hygiene in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The songs, entitled Wonderwash and Soapersonic, were sung to videos of him washing his hands at home.

Posting the first video to Twitter, he said: “New tune Wonderwash, c’mon you know.”

The first song followed the tune to Oasis’ hit single Wonderwall, with the lyrics: “Wash your hands, scrub your toes, scratch your a**e and pick your nose.”

The second, entitled Soapersonic, finished with the singer saying: “wash your hands you little f***ers”.

The songs, however, were both just short of 20 seconds, the length of time that the NHS recommends hands should be washed in order to combat the Covid-19 virus.

