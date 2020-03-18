Outdoor library converted into mini-food bank in response to coronavirus fears

An outdoor library was converted into a miniature food bank by residents in Huntsville, Alabama, in an attempt to help the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reddit user Zachary Pruitt posted a photo of the bank, which was filled with essentials like toilet paper and tinned food, calling the act of kindness “great to see”.

Mr Pruitt told the PA news agency: “It popped up over the weekend. It typically holds books for kids in the neighbourhood to read, but was converted into a food and supply bank by some of my neighbours.”

Mr Pruitt told PA: “It was great to see, given the ongoing uncertainty and the general level of fear going around.

“It is still nearly impossible to get a Covid-19 test here, so having something optimistic to lift spirits is nice.

“I’m glad this little act of community could be an encouragement to others at a time like this.”