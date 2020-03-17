Big Bird spotted pulling wheelies in St Patrick’s Day celebration

A quad bike rider dressed as Big Bird was spotted performing stunts on a road despite the cancellation of a St Patrick’s Day parade.

The oversized yellow Sesame Street character has become a regular sight at the annual parade in Rush, County Dublin, according to locals.

And despite the festivities being cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Big Bird was still spotted pulling side wheelies on the town’s Main Street.

They may have closed the pubs, they may have closed the schools, but nothing is stopping Big Bird doing wheelies up Rush main street on Paddy's Day pic.twitter.com/2jGFfzTT4d — Robbie (@Robbie__Farrell) March 17, 2020

Robbie Farrell, who grabbed a video of the sight on Tuesday, told PA: “I was just walking up the road earlier and he drove by like this.

“I think it was just the fact that all the parades were cancelled he decided he’d have a bit of fun.”

The video quickly clocked 200,000 views as people sought light relief from the continuing news of the spread of Covid-19.

“Seems to have put a few smiles on people’s faces through all this,” Mr Farrell added.