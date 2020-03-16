Penguin goes on ‘field trip’ at aquarium as it closes in response to coronavirus

A penguin has been allowed to visit fish it would never come across in the wild, as an aquarium closed due to coronavirus fears sent it out on a “field trip”.

Shedd Aquarium in Chicago allowed its penguins to waddle around and meet other animals in order to stay entertained during the centre’s closure.

Posting a video, the aquarium said: “Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising!”

The video, posted on Sunday, shows a penguin named Wellington taking a look at Amazon fish species.

The aquarium said: “Without guests in the building, our animal caretakers are planning even more creative activities for the animals.”

Shedd Aquarium stated on Friday that it is temporarily closing until March 29 due to an “abundance of caution” following the Covid-19 outbreak.