Wanted cow that has evaded US police since January ‘faster than it looks’

A cow described as “faster than it looks” is wanted by US police after avoiding capture for over a month.

The elusive female has been on the loose in South Florida since late January and local authorities have now issued a wanted poster for her.

For several months a loose cow has been seen wandering in the area of Sheridan & I-75. It has evaded capture by both our officers & assisting cow herders since January. If you know the owner of this cow, or if you know its whereabouts, contact the PPPD at 954-431-2200. ? pic.twitter.com/S4QrBYYeIa — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 11, 2020

A poster shared on Twitter by the Pembroke Pines Police Department reads: “Wanted: Unknown Cow.

“Description: Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools.”

“Pending charges: Mooving Violations, Uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police.”

The police department said the bovine fugitive is not considered dangerous but has been spotted near Interstate 75 in southern Broward County and has been known to walk into the road.