Police and fire crews join forces to rescue boy’s teddy from roof

Police and fire crews joined forces to rescue a child’s teddy after it was thrown on to the roof of his school.

Officers in Cape Coral, Florida, roped in the local fire department to help after a first-grade student at a local school sent a younger boy’s cherished toy bear – known as Rockstar Freddy – flying on to the roof.

“A week ago they started saying Rockstar Freddy’s up on the roof and we need to get him down,” said Carl Cannady, the school resource officer for Heritage Charter Academy.

“I spoke with the fire department and they were like ‘Yeah, I think we can do this’.”

In footage released by Cape Coral Police Department, a member of the local fire department can be seen using a cherry picker to get up on to the roof of the school, before retrieving the teddy and returning it to its young owner, Ashton.

“I think we’ve made his day,” Officer Cannady said.