Police buy birthday cake for one-year-old after helping mother home to celebrate

Police bought a birthday cake for a one-year-old girl after finding her mother by the side of the road trying to get home.

Officers from Gwinnett County Police in Georgia, United States, stumbled across the incident as they were auditing old bodycam footage this week.

In the footage, which was recorded on January 10, two officers – Nicholas Boney and Jimmy Wilson – can be seen approaching a woman who is stood on a roadside carrying balloons.

During a random audit of police body cam videos, a supervisor found this interaction (Jan. 10) between Sgt. Nick Boney, Ofc. Jimmy Wilson, and a woman whose daughter had just turned one. The woman was holding a bouquet of balloons trying to get home to her family on a cold night. pic.twitter.com/3pZKa2vGbB — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) March 4, 2020

When they offer to give her a lift somewhere, she reveals she is trying to get home to celebrate her daughter’s birthday and is hoping to buy her a cake.

Sgt Boney can then be seen giving his credit card to Officer Wilson and instructing him to buy a cake and a candle.

As shown in the video, the two police officers then took the lady home and sang Happy Birthday to her daughter along with the family.

