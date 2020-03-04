Menu

Advertising

World’s smallest penguin species hatched at Sea Life centre

Viral news | Published:

An aquarium in Weymouth has become the first in Europe to successfully breed fairy penguins.

A fairy penguin hatches

The world’s smallest species of penguin has successfully bred at Sea Life in Weymouth, the first chicks of their kind to be hatched in Europe.

The six fairy penguins, also known as little penguins, were born to a colony that was rehomed at the centre in Dorset when its sanctuary in Manly, Australia, had to close in 2018.

The chicks will grow to an average of 13in (33cm) in height.

(Sea Life Weymouth/PA)

Tamsin Mutton-Mcknight, general manager of the aquarium, said: “We are thrilled that our breeding programme has started so well.

“It was always our plan to create a sustainable population of fairy penguins in Europe to educate people about this fascinating species of penguin.

“We are looking forward to introducing our new little residents to visitors soon.”

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News