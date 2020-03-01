Menu

Dog lovers descend on Dachshund Cafe

Published:

The one-off event was held in Reading.

Two dachshund owners feed pupuccinos to their dogs

Dog lovers celebrated all things sausage at a special Dachshund Cafe event.

The one-day pop-up saw sausage dog owners and admirers gather at Revolucion de Cuba in Reading.

Kimiko Dearing feeds her Dachshund Fraser a dog cappuccino at the Dachshund Cafe pop pup held at Revolucion de Cuba, Reading
Kimiko Dearing and her dog Fraser were among the guests at the Dachshund Cafe pop-up (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The occasion, organised by events company Pug Cafe, featured a special menu of treats for the dogs who attended, including a special canine drink – a pupuccino.

Other items available included pupcakes, dognuts and pawty rings, while human guests ate from Revolucion de Cuba’s regular menu.

Dachshunds Doris and Tulip sit atop signage at the Dachshund Cafe pop pup held at Revolucion de Cuba
The event was held at Revolucion de Cuba in Reading (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Pug Cafe has previously organised similar events for French bulldogs and Pomeranians, as well as pugs.

