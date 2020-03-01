Advertising
Dog lovers descend on Dachshund Cafe
The one-off event was held in Reading.
Dog lovers celebrated all things sausage at a special Dachshund Cafe event.
The one-day pop-up saw sausage dog owners and admirers gather at Revolucion de Cuba in Reading.
The occasion, organised by events company Pug Cafe, featured a special menu of treats for the dogs who attended, including a special canine drink – a pupuccino.
Other items available included pupcakes, dognuts and pawty rings, while human guests ate from Revolucion de Cuba’s regular menu.
Pug Cafe has previously organised similar events for French bulldogs and Pomeranians, as well as pugs.
