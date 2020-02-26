Accidental Facebook filter gives live snow report a comical twist

A live weather report in the US took a number of comical turns after a randomised video filter was accidentally activated.

WLOS ABC 13 reporter Justin Hinton unwittingly offered an update about snowfall in Madison County, North Carolina, on Facebook Live with the Mystery Mask filter activated – which proceeded to give him googly eyes, a wizard’s hat and a space helmet, amongst many entertaining trappings.

Winter weather has come to Madison County. Justin Hinton is tracking it. What are you seeing where you are? Posted by WLOS ABC 13 on Thursday, February 20, 2020

“The (photographer) I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces,” Mr Hinton later wrote in a Facebook post.

“He didn’t elaborate, so I said it would probably go away. Needless to say, it did not go away.

“My bosses, coworkers, friends… and more called/texted saying how funny it was.”

The unfortunate mishap means Mr Hinton’s weather report has since been viewed across the world after going viral and being shared by various media outlets – and he saw the humorous side too.

“If you can’t laugh at yourself, what’s the point of laughter?” he wrote on Facebook.

“I hope you enjoyed the snow day, and remember to smile and laugh!”