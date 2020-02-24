Advertising
Stars jokingly recall children’s office invasion as expert returns to TV screens
Professor Robert Kelly went viral in 2017 when his children broke into the room while he was live on the news.
A politician and a comedian were among those who were reminded of a viral classic when an analyst was interviewed on Sky News about coronavirus.
Professor Robert Kelly became famous in 2017 when his children invaded his office during an interview with BBC World News via video-link – the youngsters were swiftly followed by the academic’s wife, who hauled them out in dramatic fashion.
The video was so widely viewed that the room, and Prof Kelly, have become instantly recognisable.
So, when Prof Kelly appeared on Sky News to talk about coronavirus in South Korea, the familiar surroundings caught the attention of some well-known names, including Conservative MP Nadine Dorries.
“I just can’t watch him without waiting for that door to burst open and his gorgeous little girl to come strutting through,” she tweeted.
Comedian Dara O’Briain meanwhile joked that Prof Kelly was “the last person to talk about controlling population movement” after the expert said he believed people would be less inclined to congregate in large numbers due to the spread of coronavirus.
Among the replies to the Sky News video, one social media user commented: “Not as funny without the kids interrupting”, while another said: “I see he’s bought a lock for that door finally.”
