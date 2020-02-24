Stars jokingly recall children’s office invasion as expert returns to TV screens

A politician and a comedian were among those who were reminded of a viral classic when an analyst was interviewed on Sky News about coronavirus.

Professor Robert Kelly became famous in 2017 when his children invaded his office during an interview with BBC World News via video-link – the youngsters were swiftly followed by the academic’s wife, who hauled them out in dramatic fashion.

The video was so widely viewed that the room, and Prof Kelly, have become instantly recognisable.

So, when Prof Kelly appeared on Sky News to talk about coronavirus in South Korea, the familiar surroundings caught the attention of some well-known names, including Conservative MP Nadine Dorries.

"A lot of people are going to change their behaviour." Professor Robert Kelly tells Sky News he thinks South Korea will keep the #coronavirus outbreak under control, after the country reported more than 160 new cases. Get the latest on #COVID19 here: https://t.co/FRmQ9Gx6qk pic.twitter.com/6FzTJxov7b — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 23, 2020

“I just can’t watch him without waiting for that door to burst open and his gorgeous little girl to come strutting through,” she tweeted.

Comedian Dara O’Briain meanwhile joked that Prof Kelly was “the last person to talk about controlling population movement” after the expert said he believed people would be less inclined to congregate in large numbers due to the spread of coronavirus.

I just can’t watch him without waiting for that door to burst open and his gorgeous little girl to come strutting through. https://t.co/vA0o90bSi7 — Nadine Dorries ?? (@NadineDorries) February 23, 2020

To be honest, he’s the last person to talk about controlling population movement. https://t.co/V1nQLRNBxe — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) February 24, 2020

Among the replies to the Sky News video, one social media user commented: “Not as funny without the kids interrupting”, while another said: “I see he’s bought a lock for that door finally.”