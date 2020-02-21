Grimes announces her child will decide their gender in Twitter Q&A

Musician Grimes has announced on Twitter that she will allow her child to decide their own gender.

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, held a question and answer session with fans on Friday to promote her new album, Miss Anthropocene.

Along with questions concerning her album, the musician answered fans’ queries about her pregnancy, which she publicly confirmed in January.

In an answer to one fan, who asked if she would be having a girl or boy, Grimes replied: “They may decide their fate and identity”.

They may decide their fate and identity https://t.co/cv3iAlfKei — ༺GRIMES༻ ? (@Grimezsz) February 21, 2020

The 31-year-old singer is expecting her first child with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2018.

In her Q&A, the musician also admitted she was nervous about motherhood, while her style icons include Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian.

Advertising

Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian are rly cool https://t.co/WbRB6CkrxG — ༺GRIMES༻ ? (@Grimezsz) February 21, 2020

Grimes confirmed her pregnancy on Twitter in January, posting nude photos digitally edited with an image of a baby on her stomach.

Miss Anthropocene, Grimes’ fifth album, was released on Friday.