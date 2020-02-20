Pablo Picasso lights up Piccadilly in rarely-seen art film footage

Artist Pablo Picasso was seen over London as rarely-seen art film footage was broadcast in Piccadilly Circus.

Forty-seven years after the Spanish artists’ death, documentary footage of Picasso at work in his studio was shown on the London billboard.

The film included quotes by Picasso, including: “I do not paint what I see, I paint what I know.”

(PA Images)

The documentary, Le Mystere Picasso, was originally filmed in 1956 by French director Henri-Georges Clouzot.

It received a cinematic release in France in May 1956 and went on to win the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in the same year.

The broadcast on Thursday was the first time an excerpt has been shown on a digital out-of-home screen.