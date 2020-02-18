Somerset residents react as Lizzo reveals she doesn’t know where it is

Somerset residents have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts as musician Lizzo revealed she doesn’t know “what” the county is.

After performing at Tuesday’s Brit Awards, Lizzo let slip that despite performing at Glastonbury, she couldn’t recall the name Somerset.

Host of the awards, comedian Jack Whitehall, asked her what she thought of Somerset following her performance, to which she replied with confusion, asking Whitehall, “Wait, what’d you say?”

lizzo doesn’t know my hometown somerset i- ?? #brits — milly⁷ HOPE DAY! (@onagust) February 18, 2020

While some residents seemed disappointed by Lizzo’s snub, one Twitter user said: “Somerset loves you!”

@lizzo you’re amazing!! Somerset loves you! — clair in despair (@dirkofdarkholme) February 18, 2020

Another social media user described Lizzo’s lack of Somerset knowledge as “a mood”.

Lizzo not knowing what a Somerset is, is honestly a mood #Brits2020 — lauren white (@lauren_h_white) February 18, 2020

Lizzo stole the show when she arrived at the awards ceremony in a dress modelled on a Hershey’s chocolate wrapper.

She then gave a performance of a medley of her biggest hits, including Juice and Truth Hurts.

The musician was nominated for an award in the category of best international solo artist, which was won by Billie Eilish.