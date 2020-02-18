Dog fished from freezing pond after falling through ice

A dog had a lucky escape as he was pulled from an icy pond by police.

The animal got into trouble after falling through the ice, according to police in Springfield Township, Ohio.

Officer Simms helps rescue "Lucky" ***UPDATE- Lucky's family has been located. Thank you all for the help make sure Lucky made it back home. ***Officer Simms is hoping to find the owners of "Lucky". "Lucky" had fallen through the ice into a pond on Killian RD and Officer Simms was able to help get "Lucky" back on dry land. "Lucky" is a black and white male dog with no collar or tags, he is currently warming up and a helpful residents house. If you can help Officer Simms locate "Lucky's" family please contact this page directly or call 330-733-1061 Posted by Springfield Township Police Department on Sunday, February 16, 2020

Video posted by police shows one officer wading into the icy water, while another man corrals the dog from inside a kayak.

The dog was then taken in by a local resident to help him get warm as police attempted to locate his owners.

It had no collar or tags, but officers were able to return the dog to his family after appealing for information online.