Dog fished from freezing pond after falling through ice
Video shows the dog being pulled from the icy water by a police officer.
A dog had a lucky escape as he was pulled from an icy pond by police.
The animal got into trouble after falling through the ice, according to police in Springfield Township, Ohio.
Video posted by police shows one officer wading into the icy water, while another man corrals the dog from inside a kayak.
A Facebook post from Springfield Township Police Department read: “‘Lucky’ had fallen through the ice into a pond on Killian Rd and Officer Simms was able to help get ‘Lucky’ back on dry land.”
The dog was then taken in by a local resident to help him get warm as police attempted to locate his owners.
It had no collar or tags, but officers were able to return the dog to his family after appealing for information online.
