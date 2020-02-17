Igloo festival attracts hundreds to Siberian reservoir

An igloo festival featuring over 100 snow domes has brought hundreds to the Novosibirsk Reservoir in Russia.

The festival, now in its 10th year, has attracted 550 people to build igloos as part of a competition to build the best-looking dome.

Competition organiser Dmitry Patsay said: “In case of unexpectedly requiring an overnight stay at a pass, where there is tight snow but no wood, and no possibility of digging out a cave, then a wall or an igloo is built so that it’s possible to sleep over in such a complicated moment.”

Teams are given two-and-a-half hours to build their igloo, which organisers say if built well, should be able to withstand the weight of a polar bear.

The igloos are judged in 14 categories including the most beautiful, the biggest and the most correctly built.

Tatyana Goretskaya was part of the winning team for the second year running.

She said: “During the first year we had small flaws, but for the second and third year, it all goes fine, without flaws, without a single crack.”

Aside from building igloos, festival guests can enjoy master classes on building, as well as sharing the company of husky dogs and reindeer.