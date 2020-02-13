Watch: Astronaut Christina Koch reunited with her dog after year in space

After spending almost an entire year on the International Space Station, astronaut Christina Koch was finally reunited with her dog this week.

The record-breaker, who completed the longest space mission by a woman, filmed the moment she returned home to LBD (Little Brown Dog).

She shared the moment with her Twitter followers and said: “Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!”

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

Ms Koch previously told reporters she was most looking forward to hitting the beach with her husband and puppy — and relieving her cravings for tortilla chips and salsa — after spending 328 days in space.

She flew to the space station in March 2019 and took part in the first all-female spacewalk in October last year.

An electrical engineer who also has a degree in physics, she said she was “lucky” to have adapted to life back on earth without any issues.

This journey has been everyone’s journey. Thank you to all involved in the success of our mission, and for giving me the opportunity to carry everyone’s dreams into space. I’m filled with gratitude to be back on the planet! pic.twitter.com/Mo2pk152vv — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 6, 2020

She wrote on Twitter: “This journey has been everyone’s journey. Thank you to all involved in the success of our mission, and for giving me the opportunity to carry everyone’s dreams into space. I’m filled with gratitude to be back on the planet!”