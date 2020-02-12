Street art recreated at Heathrow in bid to become most Instagrammed airport

Some of the world’s most photographed street art has been recreated at Heathrow in a bid to make the airport the most Instagrammed in the world.

The airport is currently in second place, behind South Korea’s Incheon International Airport, which had the most tags of any airport in the world.

The street art campaign aims to bring the best of British and international culture to the terminals with the recreation of four unique pieces — Colette Miller’s Wings from Los Angeles, Rogue One’s Floating Taxi from Glasgow, Alice Pasquini’s Above The Lines from Rome, and Odeith’s Anamorphic Frog from Lisbon.

Artist Rogue One from Glasgow, recreated Floating Taxi, one of the world’s most photographed pieces of street art, at Heathrow (Matt Alexander/PA)

Each piece of street art is between 10 and 16ft and encourages smartphone-users to be “part of the art”.

Research revealed the majority of users think they generate more likes by being in an image themselves.

The artwork has been placed in terminals that fly to the original street art locations, meaning select passengers can also go and see the original.

Research reveals an average person takes 25 selfies a day while travelling, with amateur photographers taking around 463 photos per trip and spending 43 minutes a day editing their best shots.

Felisna Conceicao, aged two, interacts with Lisbon artist Odeith’s 3D Frog (Matt Alexander/PA)

Ross Baker, Heathrow’s chief commercial officer, said: “Bringing some of the most Instagrammed street art from around the world into our terminals is our way of showing the accessibility of different cultures and wonders of the world through our airport, as well as giving passengers the perfect post moment to start their journey at Heathrow.”