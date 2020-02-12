Advertising
Poodle perfection: Siba wins best in show at Westminster Kennel Club
But the crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York were firmly behind Daniel the golden retriever.
Siba the standard poodle has strutted off with the best in show award at the Westminster Kennel Club at Madison Square Garden, in New York.
Bourbon the whippet finished second at the US version of Crufts.
Meanwhile, Daniel the golden retriever was the crowd favourite. He was something of an underdog as a golden has never won at Westminster.
Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog, and Vinny the wire fox terrier also made the final grouping.
Poodles come in three sizes and this was the 10th time one of them has become America’s top dog, the first since 2002. A standard last won in 1991.
Siba put on an entertaining performance in the non-sporting group judging, doing the downward dog yoga pose before circling the ring. A day later, she was again at her best.
The Westminster winner receives no prize money in a sport where owners can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on their pet. Instead, the reward is a silver bowl, lucrative breeding rights and a lifetime of bragging rights in dog lore.
Better luck next time, Dainel.
