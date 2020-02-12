Bears spotted playing in pool at zoo after coming out of winter hibernation

Three European brown bears have been spotted playing in their enclosure at Whipsnade Zoo after coming out of their winter hibernation.

Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White, all sisters, were filmed playing in the pool for the first time since the beginning of their hibernation in November 2019.

The bears will spend the next month napping and exploring their habitat before they fully wake up in time for spring.

Felicity Ball, bear keeper at the zoo, said: “This was the first time we’ve seen the girls since they started to come out of their deep winter sleep, and it was great to see them so playful and happy – they even gave themselves a good old-fashioned cold water wake-up wash!

“They enjoyed the February sunshine for a good 20 minutes before heading straight back to their den for another nap, so they’re obviously not quite ready to be fully up and about yet.

“When bears come out of hibernation they tend to hit the ‘snooze button’ a few times, just like some of us in the morning!”