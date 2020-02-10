Julia Butters packs turkey sandwich in her Oscars handbag

Actress Julia Butters took an unconventional accessory with her on to the Academy Awards red carpet, a turkey sandwich.

Ten-year-old Butters, who appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, revealed ahead of the awards show that she had brought a snack with her to the event.

“There is a sandwich in my purse,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

“The other awards, I was hungry, I was starving, and sometimes either they don’t have food or I don’t care for the food.”

Julia Butters and her turkey sandwich is a mood #Oscars — Aimée Barnes (@_aimeelbarnes) February 9, 2020

Julia played the role of Trudi Fraser in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, which is nominated for a total of 10 Oscars including best picture and best director.

The 92nd Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.