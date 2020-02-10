Advertising
Julia Butters packs turkey sandwich in her Oscars handbag
Actress Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich to the Oscars in her handbag in case she felt hungry.
Actress Julia Butters took an unconventional accessory with her on to the Academy Awards red carpet, a turkey sandwich.
Ten-year-old Butters, who appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, revealed ahead of the awards show that she had brought a snack with her to the event.
“There is a sandwich in my purse,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.
“The other awards, I was hungry, I was starving, and sometimes either they don’t have food or I don’t care for the food.”
Julia played the role of Trudi Fraser in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, which is nominated for a total of 10 Oscars including best picture and best director.
The 92nd Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.