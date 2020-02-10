James Corden and Rebel Wilson present Oscar wearing Cats costumes

Actors Rebel Wilson and James Corden donned their costumes from the film Cats as they presented an Oscar at the Hollywood ceremony.

Presenting the award for visual effects, the pair poked fun at the film, implying that its own visual effects were not quite up to scratch.

“Nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects,” Corden quipped before announcing 1917 as the winner for visual effects.

I joked – JOKED – that James Corden and Rebel Wilson should come out dressed as Cats. And they DID!! Weirdest #Oscars ever!! pic.twitter.com/N7tMVNBxbX — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) February 10, 2020

Cats, directed by Tom Hooper, was based on the musical of the same name by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and received no nominations at this year’s Academy Awards.

Rebel Wilson appeared at the awards ceremony along with the cast of Jojo Rabbit, in which she played Fraulein Katja Rahm.

The 92nd Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.