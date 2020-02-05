Advertising
‘Bag full of drugs’ labels give authorities big clue on traffic stop
Two men face drugs trafficking charges after officers pulled them over on the interstate in Florida.
Two men have been charged after authorities found their stash of illegal substances in carriers labelled “bag full of drugs”.
Ian Simmons and Joshua Reinhardt, both 34, were pulled over in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on Saturday when they were clocked going at 95mph on the interstate.
When troopers called into the local sheriff’s office for assistance, a sniffer dog detected drugs in the vehicle.
Authorities found carriers labelled “bag full of drugs”, along with 75g of methamphetamine, 1.36kg of GHB, 1g of cocaine, 3.6g of fentanyl, 15 MDMA tablets and drugs paraphernalia.
Both men now face drugs trafficking charges.
Sheriff’s deputies wrote on Facebook: “Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’. Our K-9’s can read.”
