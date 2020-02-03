Advertising
Lizard named ‘Lucky’ after being revived by firefighters using CPR
A firefighter in New South Wales, Australia, gave a lizard CPR then released it into the wild.
A lizard in Australia has been named Lucky after an off-duty firefighter revived it with CPR.
The reptile was found drowning in a swimming pool in New South Wales by local children.
Posting a video of the first aid response, Fire and Rescue NSW Station 037 Gordon said: “On Saturday one our off-duty firefighters was asked to attend a neighbourhood pool where a drowning had occurred.
“Upon arriving at the scene, a youngster was laying unconscious and not breathing after being found unresponsive in a pool skimmer box by some children after failing to ‘scale’ from the pool.”
The firefighter administered CPR to the lizard using one finger for more than 10 minutes, after which it was able to scuttle off.
Firefighters said: “After more than 10 minutes things weren’t looking good for the little fella but, soon after, an occasional ‘gasping breath’ was noticed.
“From previous experience our firefighters know this is not the time to stop so CPR was continued.
“Then, miraculously, ‘Lucky’ the lizard started to breathe on his own. He was quickly rolled back on to his stomach and within half an hour, with a little sunshine, was back to chasing insects.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.